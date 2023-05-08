Berlin Brandenburg Airport records 1.9 million passengers in April

First big wave of travel in 2023 for the Easter holidays

The past month was marked by the year’s first major wave of travel. Around 1.9 million passengers passed through Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) in April 2023. Around 1.1 million of these passengers used BER during the Easter holidays alone.

Overall, the slight increase in passengers compared to the previous month of March with almost 1.7 million passengers shows that the desire to travel continues unabated and that the more than 140 destinations offered by the airlines remain popular during the summer flight season.

Last year, Willy Brandt Airport recorded around 1.8 million passengers in April. Before the corona pandemic, in April 2019, the number of passengers at the former Tegel and Schönefeld Airport was 3.1 million.

A total of 14,630 aircraft took off and landed at BER last April, which is roughly the same as the figures for the previous year. In April 2019, around 24,580 flights were recorded in the capital region.

During the past month, a total of around 2,432 tonnes of air freight were loaded at BER, about as many tons as in April 2022 and around 90 tonnes less than in April 2019.

