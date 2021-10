Transavia France now flies three times per week between Berlin (BER) and the French capital. Each Monday, Friday and Sunday, the airline operates a Boeing 737-800 to Paris-Orly Airport (ORY).

The flight time is around one hour and 50 minutes. The route is thus suitable for city tourists as well as business travellers.

The route is available from now through to 14 November, from 17 December 2021 to 3 January 2022 and from February 2022 onwards throughout the entire summer.