Transavia welcomes fourth cleaner and quieter Airbus A321neo, first owned by airline

Transavia has received its first owned Airbus A321neo as part of its extensive fleet renewal. The new aircraft, registered as PH-YHA, landed at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on Tuesday evening. This marks the fourth A321neo in Transavia’s fleet, with the previous three leased under a long-term agreement with ALC.

Transavia is gradually replacing its entire Boeing fleet in the coming years, acknowledging the importance of cleaner, quieter, and more fuel-efficient aviation to reduce noise disturbance for airport neighbours. The Airbus A320 family, including the A321neo, is recognised for its quieter operations compared to older aircraft, as confirmed by research from the Dutch Aerospace Center (NLR) and observations by the Residents’ Contact Point Schiphol (BAS).

CEO Marcel de Nooijer emphasised Transavia’s commitment to cleaner and quieter flying, noting the rapid pace of fleet renewal with several new Airbus deliveries scheduled for this year and beyond. The transition to Airbus aircraft also offers increased passenger comfort, with larger cabin space accommodating up to 232 passengers compared to the previous Boeing 737-800’s 189, along with enhanced features such as wider seats and improved overhead bins.

Furthermore, the arrival of these new aircraft not only benefits airport communities but also enhances the passenger experience. USB C ports in all seats allow travellers to conveniently charge their electronic devices. Transavia’s fleet renewal is part of Air France-KLM’s order for 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, aimed at modernising and expanding the fleets of Transavia Netherlands, Transavia France, and KLM.