Near-collision averted at Amsterdam Schiphol by timely action of Air Traffic Control

Last Tuesday (18 July), a potential disaster in the air was averted at Amsterdam Schiphol airport as a Global X Airbus A320 (reg. N276GX) leased by TUI Netherlands on flight OR122 (ADB-AMS) and a Boeing 737-900 (reg. PH-BXP) from KLM on flight KL1670 (BCN-AMS) came dangerously close to each other during their approach.

The Airbus A320, operated by TUI but leased from Global X, veered off course and approached the wrong runway while the KLM Boeing 737 was also approaching the same runway 18R (“Polderbaan”) at the same time. This resulted in an altitude difference of less than 200 metres between the two aircraft, flying almost on the same flight path.

Dutch air traffic control (LVNL) intervened promptly and diverted both planes. The KLM Boeing was directed to the west, and the TUI Airbus was guided to the east. After the intervention, both planes landed safely on the runways they were originally supposed to use (18R for the KLM flight and 18C (“Zwanenburgbaan”) for the TUI Airbus.

The incident is currently under investigation by LVNL, and they have reported it to the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) and the Dutch Safety Board (OVV). The exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, and both TUI Netherlands and KLM are awaiting the results of the investigation before providing any official statements.

Overall, quick action from air traffic control prevented a potentially catastrophic near-collision between the two aircraft during their approach to Schiphol airport.