FlixBus launches first connections to Finland, connecting all continental EU countries

FlixBus, the global provider of affordable and sustainable travel options, will launch first connections to Finland, starting on July 27. The first green buses will start from Warsaw (Poland) and end in Vaasa (Finland), including a ferry trip from Tallinn to Helsinki. Thanks to this expansion, FlixBus is connecting Finnish cities with each other and with Central Europe and is now providing services from the North to the South of the continent.

“Now that Flix is entering the Finnish market, we’ve reached another great milestone of connecting all continental EU countries. By widening our offer, we are further realizing our mission to offer affordable and sustainable travel options to everyone. We believe that by providing convenient transportation on a global scale we will revolutionize the travel market. Especially now that people are more aware and concerned about their environmental impact, we want to create opportunities for them to choose collective transport and reduce their carbon footprint.”, said André Schwämmlein, CEO of Flix.

In Finland, buses stop on the way in Vaasa, Närpiö, Pori, Rauma, Raisio, Turku, Salo, Espoo and Helsinki. The route continues through Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania before reaching the final stop in Warsaw, Poland. With just one interconnection, passengers from Finland can reach other European cities, such as Berlin, Vienna or Bratislava.

Cooperating with local bus partners

Based on its business model, FlixBus works in cooperation with local bus partners all over the world, that are responsible for the daily operations. FlixBus buses are modern and equipped with the highest safety systems, which makes FlixBus a recognized and trusted carrier. Thanks to this expansion, Finland is now easily reachable from other European countries and becomes another great summer destination added to the FlixBus network.

The first line to Finland will be operated by a Lithuanian transport company, Ollex, and a ferry operator, Tallink. Because of this cooperation between Tallink and FlixBus, passengers can combine the bus with a ferry trip on one ticket and arrive in Finland by making just one reservation.

3 years of FlixBus in the Baltic States

This summer, FlixBus is celebrating the third anniversary of operating in the Baltic states. The first lines in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were launched in July 2020. FlixBus currently serves 268 cities in the three countries and connects them to 292 European destinations.

Munich, July 18, 2023