Ampaire acquires Talyn Air, expanding reach into defence, drone, and eVTOL segments

Ampaire Inc., a leading company in hybrid electric aircraft systems, has recently acquired Talyn Air Inc., a developer of novel electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft systems. The acquisition aims to expand Ampaire’s product portfolio and accelerate the deployment of its electrification technology for innovative aerospace vehicles.

With this strategic acquisition, Ampaire aims to enter new markets in defence, drone, and eVTOL segments. The deal also brings additional intellectual property and contracts to Ampaire, including eight patents and seven government contracts with sole-source follow-on rights. This move allows Ampaire to leverage its pioneering hybrid electric propulsion systems, which have already accumulated over 18,000 miles of flight time, making them the industry leader in hybrid electric flight for general aviation and regional turboprop commercial aircraft.

The CEO of Ampaire, Kevin Noertker, believes that the addition of Talyn’s technology will lead to immediate revenue growth and will enhance Ampaire’s capabilities in both commercial and defence applications for drones and eVTOL aircraft. The acquisition aligns with Ampaire’s long-term strategy to become a major player in electrified aviation.

Talyn Air, founded in 2019 and based in Los Angeles, has demonstrated advanced aircraft technologies in flight and has secured significant contracts with various Department of Defense entities. Their expertise and vision, combined with Ampaire’s solutions, are expected to bring game-changing capabilities to the aviation industry.

Overall, the acquisition of Talyn Air strengthens Ampaire’s position in the market and allows them to offer customers a comprehensive range of hybrid electric propulsion capabilities for drones, fixed-wing aircraft, and eVTOL platforms.