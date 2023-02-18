KLM Group annual figures show financial recovery in uncertain times

KLM exceeded expectations in all its markets in 2022, with the exception of Asia, where Covid-19 restrictions continued to impede recovery, specifically in China. Cargo once again made a major contribution to KLM’s performance. E&M also recovered, despite longer delivery times for parts. Transavia had a great summer, with revenues returning to pre-Covid-19 levels.

KLM welcomed 25.8 million passengers on board last year and Transavia 7.7 million. Due to operational problems at Schiphol and KLM’s own labour shortages, the customer experience rating was 37, well below the NPS target of 50. Now that calm has largely returned to Schiphol, we are pleased to see our NPS rising again. Customers responded positively last year to the introduction of our new Premium Comfort Class on intercontinental flights.