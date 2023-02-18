More than 100 tonnes of relief goods left for Turkey via Ostend-Bruges Airport

On Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 February, more than 100 tonnes of relief goods left Ostend-Bruges Airport for Istanbul, Turkiye. From there, the goods will be further distributed in the impacted regions. The goods on board Egyptair Cargo’s two Airbus A330 cargo planes included blankets, clothing, tents, emergency generators and medical equipment.

Partners Skyline Air Services and Egyptair Cargo selflessly joined forces for these humanitarian flights. The airport and handler Aviapartner also gave their full support and cooperation for the fast handling of these urgent flights.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the recent earthquakes. Ostend-Bruges Airport wants to make its contribution to those in need by doing everything possible to make these humane flights possible. Together with all partners, we, therefore, do this selflessly,” says CEO Eric Dumas.