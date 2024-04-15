Storm disrupts aviation and train travel in The Netherlands

Strong winds, lightning, and hail wreaked havoc across The Netherlands, causing significant disruptions to both aviation and rail travel. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport bore the brunt of the impact, with 180 flights canceled during the afternoon and evening hours. The cancellations primarily affected 90 roundtrip flights, predominantly operated by KLM, along with European flights by other carriers like easyJet, Lufthansa, British Airways, and Air France.

The adverse weather conditions also prompted the cancellation of high-speed trains between Amsterdam and Rotterdam. Travelers were advised of the suspension, with services not expected to resume until Tuesday afternoon, further complicating transportation between the two major cities.

The intensity of the wind led to safety precautions on various roadways, including the temporary restriction of trucks and vehicles with trailers along the Markerwaarddijk. This measure, enforced due to the risk posed by strong gusts, affected traffic between Lelystad and Enkhuizen.

As the storm progressed, meteorological authorities issued warnings for thunderstorms with heavy gusts elsewhere in the country, extending into the evening hours. Although the winds were anticipated to diminish inland, coastal provinces remained at risk until the following day.