KM Malta Airlines to launch on Sunday, 31 March, and to codeshare with KLM

KM Malta Airlines, poised to replace Air Malta, is set to commence operations on March 31, 2024. Backed by Visit Malta and boasting a fleet of eight Airbus A320neo aircraft configured with up to 36 Business Class seats and a total of 168 saleable seats, the airline aims to offer a seamless travel experience marked by reliability and service excellence.

In a strategic move, KM Malta Airlines has forged a codeshare agreement with KLM, allowing passengers to enjoy enhanced connectivity between Malta and Amsterdam Schiphol. The codeshare agreement will facilitate seamless travel experiences for passengers, offering convenience from check-in to baggage claim.

The airline’s summer 2024 schedule features 17 European destinations, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, and more. Bookings from the UK market have demonstrated strong demand, with both business class and economy fares proving popular. Tour operators and group sales have also shown significant interest, signalling robust inbound travel to Malta.

KM Malta Airlines’ aircraft, featuring a new livery adorned with the iconic Maltese Cross, will begin operations with a flight to Catania. The airline’s commitment to service excellence and connectivity aims to redefine travel experiences, connecting people to diverse cultures and destinations.