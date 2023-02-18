Air Arabia, a new airline at Lille Airport in 2023

Air Arabia, the leader in low-cost air transport in Morocco, announces its upcoming arrival at Lille Airport and the launch of a new route to Oujda (Morocco).

Air Arabia will offer its customers direct flights every Wednesday from June 21, 2023:

Departure Oujda 06:00 - Arrival Lille 09:55 Departure Lille 10:45 – Arrival Oujda 12:40

Oujda is located in the extreme northeast of the country, on the edge of the Rif Oriental region; its proximity to the port of Nador and to Saidia allows it to play the role of an important crossroads within the Oriental region.

The seaside resort of Saidia is distinguished by its fine sandy beaches and its world-famous hotels ready to welcome tourists from all over the world in an ideal setting.

The company’s customers can book their direct flights to Oujda from the website www.airarabia.com, or by contacting the call centre or approved travel agencies.

Air Arabia customers will also be able to take advantage of the new online check-in service which allows them to check in directly on the Air Arabia website or application, in addition to being able to take advantage of the AirRewards loyalty programme.

February 16, 2023