Air Canada expands its sun network with 55 Caribbean and US destinations this winter

Air Canada is expanding its winter 2024-25 sun destination network with new and resumed non-stop flights.

Notably, it will launch new weekly flights from Québec City to Tulum starting December 13, 2024, and also resume services to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Punta Cana, and Cancun. Additionally, new routes include Ottawa to Tulum and Montreal to Saint Maarten.

This expansion includes more flights from Halifax, Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver to various popular vacation spots in Florida and the Caribbean.

Air Canada’s winter schedule will feature up to 50 daily flights, serving 55 destinations in the Caribbean and the U.S.