Air Canada secures eight new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for 2025

Air Canada has reached an agreement with BOC Aviation Limited to acquire eight Boeing 737-8 aircraft. These new aircraft will join Air Canada’s fleet next year, after completing necessary modifications, and will enter service in 2025.

Key Points

Fuel-Efficient Additions: The new 737-8s are noted for their fuel efficiency and cost-effectiveness, aligning with Air Canada’s sustainability goals to reduce emissions.

Fleet Flexibility: The addition of these aircraft will enhance Air Canada's fleet flexibility and increase capacity.

Single Class Layout Initially: Initially, the aircraft will feature a single Economy class layout, with plans for reconfiguration to Air Canada's standard two-cabin configuration later on.

Engines: All eight aircraft will be powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines.

Statements

Michael Rousseau, CEO of Air Canada, highlighted the benefits of the new aircraft in terms of efficiency, capacity, and sustainability. Steven Townend, CEO of BOC Aviation, expressed satisfaction in supporting Air Canada’s network growth and addressing the rising demand for air travel.

The transaction reflects the ongoing recovery and expansion of air travel, with deliveries scheduled throughout 2024.