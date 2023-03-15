SAS offers more routes and frequencies for Summer 2023

To meet increasing demand for travel, SAS adds yet another 10 routes and more frequencies for the upcoming summer and autumn. Starting in June, SAS also resumes traffic to Tokyo.

With summer just around the corner, SAS continues to ramp up by offering customers an additional 10 European routes as well as adding frequencies to popular Mediterranean destinations such as Alicante, Malaga, Mallorca, Split and Sicily. These additional destinations come on top of 20 new, previously announced routes.

SAS continues to plan for a busy summer to Italy with up to seven daily flights from Scandinavia to Milan and more flights from Copenhagen to Florence and Naples. SAS is adding more domestic flights from Oslo to Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim and Ålesund as well as more flights from Copenhagen to Ålesund. More seats and flights are also offered between Stockholm and Helsinki.

“We are delighted to welcome our passengers back and seeing the desire to travel continuing to rise. SAS is increasing capacity this summer, adding more routes and additional flights to popular destinations. We are also glad to return to beautiful Tokyo with three weekly flights in June and to launch our new routes to Newark,” says Erik Westman, EVP Network and Revenue Management.

Continuing to grow presence in the US, SAS starts operating flights from Gothenburg and Aalborg to Newark, New York with an Airbus A321LR.

As of June, SAS resumes traffic to Haneda, Tokyo three times a week. Prior to that SAS will operate several flights to Tokyo in April to accommodate for the high demand around Easter. The route will be operated by Airbus A350 aircraft.

During spring, SAS also adds a third weekly service on Copenhagen-Shanghai.

SAS’ aircraft fleet includes some of the most environmentally friendly aircraft on the market with significantly lower emissions and less noise than previous-generation aircraft – as demonstrated by both the Airbus A350 and A321LR on long-haul routes, and Airbus A320neo on short-haul where emissions are reduced between 15% and 30%.

New routes added to the summer traffic program:

Stockholm-Florence – new twice-weekly service on Fridays and Sundays from mid-August

Stockholm-Larnaca – new weekly service on Saturdays from mid-August

Oslo-Tenerife – new weekly service on Tuesdays from late June to mid-August

Oslo-Hamburg – up to twice-weekly service resumed from Easter

Oslo-Berlin – up to five times-weekly service resumed from Easter

Oslo-Prague – new twice-weekly service on Thursday and Sundays from end-September

Bergen-Palma de Mallorca – new weekly service on Saturdays from mid-June to mid-August

Bergen-Manchester – twice-weekly service resumed on Mondays and Fridays from September

Trondheim-Split – new weekly service on Saturdays from end of May to mid-October

Oslo-Tallinn – new twice-weekly service on Thursday and Sundays from mid-August

More flights added on multiple routes, such as:

Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm to Barcelona, Malaga, and Palma de Mallorca

Stockholm to Beirut (subject to regulatory approval)

Copenhagen to Catania and Palermo

Oslo to Alicante and Las Palmas

Bergen and Stavanger to Alicante

Bergen and Stavanger to Split