Air Canada launches direct flights from Stockholm to Toronto and Montreal

Air Canada has launched new direct routes from Stockholm Arlanda Airport to Toronto and Montreal, marked by an inauguration ceremony on June 13th, 2024. Attended by notable figures such as the Canadian Ambassador to Sweden, the CEO of Swedavia, and Air Canada’s MD of International Sales, this development strengthens the connectivity between Sweden and Canada.

The airline will operate five weekly flights: two to Toronto and three to Montreal. This move is expected to boost economic, cultural, and social ties, benefiting both travellers and businesses. The new routes enhance Stockholm Arlanda’s regional hub role and improve trade access, particularly in technology and pharmaceuticals.