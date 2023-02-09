Aegean becomes twelfth airline to serve Lille Airport

Aegean Airlines offers new flights to Athens and Heraklion in 2023

The Greek company Aegean Airlines (which recently signed a 3-year partnership with the tour operator TUI France to transport the tour operator’s customers from Lille) will also operate two new direct routes from Lille to Greece.

From April 2023, Aegean Airlines will serve Athens and Heraklion.

Lille – Heraklion

Every Friday, from April 14 to October 27, 2023

Departure Lille: 07:15 / Arrival Heraklion: 11:45

Departure Heraklion: 12:30 / Arrival Lille: 15:05

Lille – Athens

Every Monday and Thursday, from May 1 to October 2, 2023

Departure Lille: 06.30 / Arrival Athens: 10.40

Departure Athens: 11:30 / Arrival Lille: 13:50

From Athens, Aegean Airlines will offer many optimized connections to destinations in its network: Santorini, Rhodes, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Kalamata, Naxos, etc.

