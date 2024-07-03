Ethiopian Airlines launches new service to Warsaw, expanding European network

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest network carrier, inaugurated a new four-times-weekly service to Warsaw, Poland, on July 1, 2024. The flights, connecting via Athens, enhance the airline’s European network, marking Warsaw as its 24th European destination.

The launch ceremony at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport was attended by dignitaries including the Polish Ambassador to Ethiopia and Ethiopian Airlines executives.

Ethiopian Airlines’ CEO, Mr Mesfin Tasew, highlighted the airline’s commitment to connecting Africa with Central Europe and enhancing passenger convenience with seamless travel experiences. The new route aims to boost commerce and tourism, reinforcing Ethiopian Airlines’ mission to link people, cultures, and economies across regions.

Passengers can book flights through Ethiopian Airlines’ digital channels and ticket offices.