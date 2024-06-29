Air Arabia launches first direct flights from Sharjah to Athens

Air Arabia, the leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, has inaugurated its first direct flight from Sharjah to Athens. The new service offers four weekly non-stop flights on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

The inaugural flight ceremony took place at Sharjah International Airport, followed by a welcome ceremony at Athens International Airport, attended by Air Arabia’s Group CEO Adel Al Ali and Hellenic Republic Ambassador Antonis Alexandridis.

Flight Schedule (effective June 28, 2024):

G9 684 : Departs Sharjah at 09:10, arrives in Athens at 13:15

: Departs Sharjah at 09:10, arrives in Athens at 13:15 G9 685: Departs Athens at 14:05, arrives in Sharjah at 20:00

Air Arabia’s CEO, Adel Al Ali, highlighted that Athens joins Milan and Krakow in Air Arabia’s growing EU network from Sharjah, offering customers more travel options with the carrier’s value-driven service. The new route emphasises Air Arabia’s commitment to providing affordable and seamless connectivity.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of 74 modern Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, featuring ‘SkyTime’ in-flight streaming, ‘SkyCafe’ catering, and the ‘Air Rewards’ loyalty program. Flights can be booked via Air Arabia’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.