Aegean Airlines expands winter schedule with new destinations and long-haul plans

Aegean Airlines has announced an expansion of its winter schedule, adding new direct flights from Athens and Thessaloniki to several international destinations: Abu Dhabi and Gran Canaria from Athens, and Amsterdam from Thessaloniki.

Starting in October, Aegean will introduce three weekly flights from Athens International Airport to Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. This marks Aegean’s second route to the UAE, following its Dubai service launched last year.

In February 2025, Aegean will begin twice-weekly flights from Athens to Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, operating on Mondays and Thursdays. This new route signifies Aegean’s preparation for long-haul flights, supported by the upcoming addition of four Airbus A321neo LR aircraft in 2026-2027, which will enable flights of up to seven and a half hours.

Additionally, Aegean is enhancing its Thessaloniki operations by launching direct flights to Amsterdam. Starting October 28, Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport will offer up to three weekly flights to the Dutch capital. Tickets for all new routes are available on Aegean’s website and through travel agencies.