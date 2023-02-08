Putin played an active role in the downing of flight MH17

According to international investigators, Russian president Vladimir Putin played an active role in the downing of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight.

There is “strong evidence” that Putin gave the order to move the Buk missile defence system to eastern Ukraine. This is apparent from tapped phone calls, revealed by the investigation team in The Hague on Wednesday. But their evidence is not enough to prosecute the Russian dictator. “We have reached our limits,” the investigators said.

298 people died when the plane was shot down over Ukraine in July 2014. The victims included 192 Dutch and four Germans. Three of the people responsible for the downing, Russians Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, were convicted in absentia by a Dutch court in November and sentenced to life imprisonment.

They had purchased the Buk system from the Russian Army’s 53rd Brigade near Kursk and arranged transport across the border. The debris fell near the town of Tores in eastern Ukraine within a radius of 35 kilometres.