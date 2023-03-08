Belgian Air Navigation Service Provider Skeyes seeks Conductors of the Skies

Skeyes is looking for conductors of the skies, also known as air traffic controllers. Conductors and air traffic controllers have a lot in common. They both need to be able to keep a good overview, multitask and stay focused at all times.

Both night and day, conductors of the skies lead the giant orchestra of the sky. They do this for 1 million flight movements every year. That deserves a standing ovation, right?

To keep this orchestra safe at all times and ever more sustainable, skeyes is still looking for conductors of the skies.

No conservatory training required



?Unlike orchestra conductors, conductors of the skies do not need a higher education degree. In fact, they receive about two years of training where they learn everything they need to safely conduct air traffic. This training consists of theoretical courses, practical exercises in a simulator and, during the final year, they also manage actual air traffic under supervision.

So what criteria must future conductors of the skies meet? They must be Belgian or a citizen of the European Union, be between 17 and 30 years old, have excellent knowledge of English and knowledge of Dutch or French. If you meet these conditions, you can apply for the selection tests.

Don’t wait until the last note



You only have until Sunday 12 March to register for the selection tests. Don’t want to miss your chance to become a conductor of the skies? Then register quickly.

You can find more information at https://www.skeyes.be/en/career/atco