Airbus registered 99 orders and delivered 46 aircraft in February 2023

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of February 2023 have been published as follows:
February 2023 deliveries: 46 deliveries to 34 customers
- 3 A220-300,
- 13 A320neo,
- 26 A321neo – including the first one in Africa, for Egyptair -,
- 1 A330-200 for NATO,
- 1 A330-900 for Condor via CIT Leasing, and
- 2 A350-900, i.e. 1 for each Turkish Airlines and China Eastern Airlines)
February 2023 gross orders: 99
- 1 A319neo for a private customer,
- 22 A320neo – 15 for an undisclosed customer and 7 for British Airways -,
- 53 A321neo – 50 for Qatar Airways, an order previously cancelled at the height of the dispute between Qatar Airways and Airbus, and now reinstated, and 3 for British Airways -, and
- 23 A350-1000 for Qatar Airways (same remark)
2023 deliveries to date: 66 to 42 customers in the year.