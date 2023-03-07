Airbus registered 99 orders and delivered 46 aircraft in February 2023

André Orban
21

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of February 2023 have been published as follows:

February 2023 deliveries: 46 deliveries to 34 customers

  • 3 A220-300,
  • 13 A320neo,
  • 26 A321neo – including the first one in Africa, for Egyptair -,
  • 1 A330-200 for NATO,
  • 1 A330-900 for Condor via CIT Leasing, and
  • 2 A350-900, i.e. 1 for each Turkish Airlines and China Eastern Airlines)

February 2023 gross orders: 99

  • 1 A319neo for a private customer,
  • 22 A320neo – 15 for an undisclosed customer and 7 for British Airways -,
  • 53 A321neo – 50 for Qatar Airways, an order previously cancelled at the height of the dispute between Qatar Airways and Airbus, and now reinstated, and 3 for British Airways -, and
  • 23 A350-1000 for Qatar Airways (same remark)

2023 deliveries to date: 66 to 42 customers in the year.

