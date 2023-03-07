Airbus registered 99 orders and delivered 46 aircraft in February 2023

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of February 2023 have been published as follows:

February 2023 deliveries: 46 deliveries to 34 customers

3 A220-300,

13 A320neo,

26 A321neo – including the first one in Africa, for Egyptair -,

1 A330-200 for NATO,

1 A330-900 for Condor via CIT Leasing, and

2 A350-900, i.e. 1 for each Turkish Airlines and China Eastern Airlines)



February 2023 gross orders: 99

1 A319neo for a private customer,

22 A320neo – 15 for an undisclosed customer and 7 for British Airways -,

53 A321neo – 50 for Qatar Airways, an order previously cancelled at the height of the dispute between Qatar Airways and Airbus, and now reinstated, and 3 for British Airways -, and

23 A350-1000 for Qatar Airways (same remark)



2023 deliveries to date: 66 to 42 customers in the year.