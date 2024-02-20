The air traffic control system at Belgian ANSP skeyes ?is scheduled to undergo a major upgrade

Hardware and software to be upgraded overnight on 24 February

On 24 February, skeyes, the Belgian air navigation service provider, will be upgrading its air traffic control systems overnight. This involves the Mid-Life Upgrade 2 (MLU2) of the air traffic management system in its control tower and CANAC2 control centre on the Steenokkerzeel site.

The MLU2 is essential for equipping the skeyes systems with new hardware and software that will enable additional functionalities to be added soon and to meet tomorrow’s aviation safety requirements.

The retrofit will start late afternoon on Saturday 24 February and will continue until the morning of Sunday 25 February. The transition itself should only take a few hours.

To minimise the impact on air traffic at Brussels Airport, skeyes has chosen to carry out the work outside the peak period of the summer flight schedule and during the period from Saturday evening to Sunday morning, traditionally the least busy night of the week.

Before the actual implementation of MLU2, the programme was subject to more than a year of preparation and testing to anticipate possible incidents.