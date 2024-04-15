SkeyDrone marks milestone with automated BVLOS flight for remote perimeter inspection at DronePort

SkeyDrone, a joint venture between Belgian air navigation service provider skeyes and Brussels Airport Company, achieved a significant milestone by conducting the first fully automated drone flight, beyond the pilot’s line of sight, at DronePort in Sint-Truiden.

This test, part of the ‘U-space in Practice’ event during Belgium’s EU presidency, showcased the potential of drone technology in aviation. The flight, organised in collaboration with Brussels Airport, Airport Intelligence, and DronePort, demonstrated the feasibility of remote perimeter inspections using a ‘drone in a box’ platform.

The success of this flight highlights the capabilities of drones for various sectors and difficult-to-reach locations. Supported by digital services developed by DronePort and SkeyDrone, including air traffic detection and flight management systems, the operation ensured safety and airport functionality.

SkeyDrone aims to lead in U-space implementation and provide end-to-end drone solutions, positioning itself as a key player in Europe’s drone service provider landscape.