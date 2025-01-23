Robbie Williams to set sail with TUI Cruises at new ship christening

TUI Cruises has announced that the renowned British singer Robbie Williams will be performing at the christening ceremony of its newest cruise ship, the Mein Schiff Relax. The event will take place on April 9, 2025, in the port of Malaga, Spain.

As the ship’s “Feel-Good Ambassador,” Williams will provide an exclusive performance to celebrate the launch of the Mein Schiff Relax. This luxurious cruise liner is set to offer guests a unique and relaxing travel experience.

To coincide with the christening ceremony, TUI is offering special packages that allow guests to combine their vacation with the event. Travellers who book a city break in Malaga or a package holiday at a hotel along the Costa del Sol will have the opportunity to attend the christening ceremony and enjoy Williams’ performance.

This special event promises to be a highlight of the cruise industry calendar, combining the excitement of a star-studded performance with the allure of a Mediterranean cruise.

