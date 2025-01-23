Home Tour Operators TUI Group Robbie Williams to set sail with TUI Cruises at new ship christening

Robbie Williams to set sail with TUI Cruises at new ship christening

Construction of TUI Cruises “Mein Schiff Relax” © lappino – https://www.shipspotting.com, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=150388720

TUI Cruises has announced that the renowned British singer Robbie Williams will be performing at the christening ceremony of its newest cruise ship, the Mein Schiff Relax. The event will take place on April 9, 2025, in the port of Malaga, Spain.

Robbie Williams at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival © By Kevin Payravi – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=156035639

As the ship’s “Feel-Good Ambassador,” Williams will provide an exclusive performance to celebrate the launch of the Mein Schiff Relax. This luxurious cruise liner is set to offer guests a unique and relaxing travel experience.

To coincide with the christening ceremony, TUI is offering special packages that allow guests to combine their vacation with the event. Travellers who book a city break in Malaga or a package holiday at a hotel along the Costa del Sol will have the opportunity to attend the christening ceremony and enjoy Williams’ performance.

This special event promises to be a highlight of the cruise industry calendar, combining the excitement of a star-studded performance with the allure of a Mediterranean cruise.

Key points

  • Robbie Williams will perform at the christening of the Mein Schiff Relax.
  • The event will take place on April 9, 2025, in Malaga, Spain.
  • TUI is offering special packages for travellers to attend the event.
  • The Mein Schiff Relax is a new cruise ship designed to offer a relaxing and enjoyable travel experience.

