The EUROCONTROL Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (MUAC) and Reims ACC implement major airspace boundary redesign

By
André Orban
-
0
0

EUROCONTROL’s Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (MUAC) and Reims ACC have implemented a major redesign of their airspace boundary.

This significant change aligns the boundary with traffic flow rather than national borders, leading to the following:  

  • Improved efficiency: More direct routings, reduced complexity, and lower controller workload.  
  • Increased capacity: Enhanced air traffic control capacity.
  • Environmental benefits: Shorter, more direct routes for airlines, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

This collaborative project between MUAC and Reims ACC demonstrates the benefits of aligning airspace boundaries with traffic flows. It is part of the ongoing Central High Project, which aims to improve sector interfaces and traffic flow within the European airspace.

