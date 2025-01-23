Breaking the sound barrier: Boom’s XB-1 prepares for historic supersonic flight

The world is on the verge of witnessing a historic moment in aviation. Boom Supersonic, the company pioneering the return of commercial supersonic travel, is preparing for the maiden supersonic flight of its XB-1 demonstrator.

After a rigorous program of 11 successful test flights at increasing speeds, XB-1 is poised to break the sound barrier. This groundbreaking event will be livestreamed globally, allowing the public to witness this pivotal moment in aviation history.

Live from Mojave

The livestream, scheduled for January 28, 2025, at 06:45 PST/09:45 EST/14:45 GMT (subject to change due to weather or safety considerations), will feature expert commentary from former British Airways Concorde pilot Mike Bannister, providing unparalleled insight into supersonic flight. Bannister will be joined by Boom’s Chief Flight Test Engineer Nick Sheryka and advisor Greg Krauland, offering a comprehensive view of this momentous occasion.

A Glimpse into Supersonic Flight

Boom’s Chief Test Pilot, Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg, has shared his insights into the upcoming supersonic flight, including the planned flight path, target speeds, and the anticipated sonic boom.

The Road to Supersonic: By the Numbers

The journey to this historic moment has been a testament to the dedication and expertise of the XB-1 team. With over 1,000 years of combined aerospace experience, the team has invested nearly two years in rigorous ground and flight testing, culminating in 11 successful flights prior to this supersonic milestone.

A Technological Feat: Livestreaming at Supersonic Speeds

The livestream itself is a technological marvel. The team has successfully integrated a Starlink Mini antenna into a chase plane, enabling real-time, high-definition footage of XB-1 in flight. This innovative approach demonstrates the potential of Starlink technology to revolutionise flight test operations and other aerospace ventures.

Boom Supersonic’s mission is to make supersonic travel accessible to everyone. By sharing this historic moment with the world, the company aims to inspire a new era of supersonic flight and bring the dream of faster travel closer to reality.

