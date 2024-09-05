Renovation of Amsterdam Schiphol’s bus station begins, set to complete by 2027

Work has commenced on the renovation of Schiphol Airport’s bus station, which will be completed by 2027. Initial efforts involve setting up new temporary bus stops to ensure uninterrupted service during the project, with these expected to be operational by spring 2025.

The renovation will transform the bus station into a large, covered platform with 20 bus stops and three new stairways connecting directly to the train platforms, improving transfer efficiency. The project also includes a new bicycle shed for 500 bikes and redesigned surrounding roads.

To minimise disruption, construction will be phased and involve relocation of some transport functions and temporary changes in car and bicycle parking. The renovation is a joint effort between Schiphol and the Amsterdam Regional Transport Authority.