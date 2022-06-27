Amtrak train with 243 passengers on board derails near Mendon, Missouri

On 27 June, an Amtrak Southwest Chief Train 4, traveling eastbound on BNSF track from Los Angeles to Chicago (United States), derailed eight cars and two locomotives after striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri. The train carried 243 passengers and 12 crew members.

“Local authorities are currently assisting customers. Our Incident Response Team has been activated, and we are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs. Individuals with questions about their friends and family who were traveling aboard this train should call 800-523-9101. Additional details will be provided as available,” Amtrak wrote in a statement.

Multiple people died and around 50 passengers got (severely) injured, ambulance helicopters rushed to the crash site:

Multiple air ambulance helicopters heading to and from the scene of the Amtrak crash near Mendon, MO. https://t.co/VgVt5VYVNy pic.twitter.com/V4aOjR4aU7 — Ian Petchenik (@petchmo) June 27, 2022

Dax McDonald, a twitter user, was on board the derailed train and commented:

The train I was traveling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri pic.twitter.com/YndSEEXkto — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

A view inside the train, nothing graphic pic.twitter.com/i38fgUbxm3 — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

Passengers sit atop rail car after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Mendon, Missouri. Details: https://t.co/Des0V2T0dx pic.twitter.com/zRwEvOy1uK — ABC News (@ABC) June 27, 2022