Russia warns airlines of erupting volcano

A mayor volcanic eruption in Kamchatka, a peninsula in far-eastern Russia, has prompted the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport, Rosaviatsiya, to issue a strong recommendation to aircraft to evaluate their flight paths.

The Bezymianny volcano (meaning unnamed) is one of the most active in the area. Located in the eastern section of the Kamchatka, peninsula. On Friday the vulcano erupted morning with a 12,000-meter column of ash that subsequently began to drift towards the southeast.

The NOTAM issued by Russia’s flight authorities advised pilots to “take into account the peculiarities of this natural phenomenon” and “suggest using alternative routes” when flying over this region. Flights passing through the area were able to continue their journeys with caution. At least 23 aircraft from China, India, and other South Asian nations headed for North America or back were allowed to pass through the area in coordination with local officials.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s scale, the eruption was given the highest “red” hazard classification.