First class passenger removed from American Airlines flight after crisis for being denied a drink

A passenger has been forcibly removed from a plane after allegedly asking for a pre-flight cocktail. The incident took place on an American Airlines plane and a video of him being handcuffed has gone viral on Reddit. It appears a man asked the crew for a gin and tonic and was later informed that the pilot had requested his dismissal.

In the clip, the man is seen sitting in first class arguing with airport officials. Initially, the officers respectfully asked him to get off the flight several times. This prompted him to argue with flight attendants, the man repeatedly urges officials to let him know what “crime” he had committed to be denied travel on the flight. When the man does not comply with their demands, an officer can be seen taking his luggage out of the overhead compartment. Shortly thereafter, officers attempted to forcibly remove the man from his seat.

The passenger dramatically asks the officers to “stop” when he leaves his seat. The man continues to moan before getting sprawled on the floor while being handcuffed. His sneaker is thrown to one side and he is heard crying. It appears that force was only used after the man failed to move to comply with the officer’s repeated demands.

American Airlines First Class service offers passengers a choice of pre-takeoff drinks, however, it is unclear why the man was denied a drink.

