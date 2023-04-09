Ryanair plane loses front wheel on landing at Dublin Airport

Ryanair flight FR5542 from Liverpool to Dublin, operated by Boeing 737-800 registered EI-DHH, had a nose gear failure during landing at Dublin Airport. The plane was stuck, blocking runway 28. After 40 minutes, buses took passengers off to the terminal. Flights were diverted to Shannon.

A Full Emergency was declared at Dublin Airport this afternoon following the arrival of Ryanair flight FR5542 from Liverpool Airport. Passengers disembarked the aircraft normally. Air Traffic flows into Dublin Airport were restricted during the incident.

There are no reports of any injuries although one person was treated for shock. National Ambulance Service personnel met passengers on arrival. The South Runway remains closed and the North Runway is in use this evening due to the Emergency.

As a result of the incident, the following are diverting to Shannon: EI527 from Paris CDG, EI585 from Malaga and EI743 from Santiago de Compostela.

The damaged nose wheel on Ryanair flight #FR5542 at Dublin, that was disabled after landing, on a taxiway today pic.twitter.com/UCsBbw7AAc — Michael Kelly (@Michaelkelly707) April 9, 2023