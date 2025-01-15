Russia accused of plotting global terror attacks on airlines, says Poland’s Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has accused Russia of planning a worldwide terrorist campaign targeting airlines, according to a report by Politico.eu. During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Tusk stated, “I can only confirm that Russia planned acts of air terror, not just against Poland but against airlines across the globe.”

This revelation comes amidst growing concerns over Russian aggression. A recent New York Times report revealed that U.S. intelligence warned the Kremlin about an alleged plan to smuggle incendiary devices onto cargo planes destined for the United States. The White House reportedly issued a direct warning to Moscow to cease such operations.

Russia has faced multiple accusations of sabotaging transport infrastructure and engaging in hybrid warfare, including GPS jamming and cyberattacks on European railways. The most recent controversy involved the downing of an Azerbaijani passenger jet over Kazakhstan, killing 38 people, which drew parallels to the tragic MH17 accident in 2014.

Tusk’s remarks add to the mounting evidence of Moscow’s involvement in aviation-related sabotage. In April 2024, the Czech Transport Minister alleged “thousands of attempts” by Russia to disrupt European railways since the onset of the war in Ukraine.