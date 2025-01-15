Alaska Airlines flight attendant fired for twerking in empty plane: “can you still be yourself?”

An Alaska Airlines flight attendant, Nelle Diala, was fired on the spot after posting a video (see below) of herself twerking in an empty airplane. According to Diala, she was overjoyed because her probationary period had ended, and she was likely to be officially hired. She uploaded the video in the early morning hours while waiting for pilots, captioning it with the controversial text: “Ghetto bitch till I die. Don’t let the uniform fool you.”

Her dancing and the disrespectful comment did not sit well with her employer. Less than six months into her tenure, Diala was dismissed for allegedly violating the company’s social media policy. She has since defended her actions, re-uploading the video and stating, “Can you still be yourself in this overly sensitive world? What’s wrong with a little twerking before starting your shift?”

While Diala claims she didn’t intend to harm the airline’s reputation, her actions highlight an important issue: there are limits to what one can do while in uniform and representing their company. Some behaviors and expressions are best reserved for private moments. Not everything needs to be shared online.

? she posted this video on TikTok and got fired because she’s in her flight attendant uniform then created a GoFundMe trying to get 12 K after saying that her pockets were deep and she’s Twerking in a YSL purse and Prada boots pic.twitter.com/wHv7ZMVk1J — Tarika (@tarikacwilliams) January 14, 2025