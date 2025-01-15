TSA intercepts 6,678 firearms at U.S. airport checkpoints in 2024

In 2024, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) intercepted 6,678 firearms at airport security checkpoints, a slight decrease compared to 6,737 firearms stopped in 2023. Alarmingly, 94% of these firearms were loaded, underscoring the potential risks posed to travelers and security personnel.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske emphasized the seriousness of the issue, stating, “One firearm at a checkpoint is too many. Firearms present a safety risk for our employees and everyone else at the checkpoint. It’s also costly and slows down operations.”

Key Figures from 2024

Passengers screened: Over 904 million

Over 904 million Average firearms intercepted per day: 18.2

18.2 Rate per million passengers: 7.4 firearms (down from 7.8 in 2023)

TSA’s ongoing “Prepare, Pack, Declare” campaign aims to educate passengers on safely traveling with firearms, requiring them to be unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case, declared to the airline, and transported in checked baggage.

When firearms are detected, local law enforcement intervenes, potentially leading to arrests or citations depending on state laws. TSA also imposes civil penalties of up to $14,950, revokes TSA PreCheck® eligibility for a minimum of five years, and subjects violators to enhanced screening processes.

The agency encourages travelers to visit its transporting firearms and ammunition page for more information on proper procedures.