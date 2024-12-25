Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer E190AR crashes in Kazakhstan, survivors reported

Bart Noëth
A tragic aviation accident occurred today, 25 December, when an Embraer E190AR, registered as 4K-AZ65 and operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The aircraft, carrying 67 passengers and five crew members, was en route from Baku to Grozny when it encountered difficulties. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that a fire broke out at the crash site, but preliminary information suggests there are survivors. Emergency services have been deployed to the scene to assist with rescue efforts.

The flight, originally scheduled to land in Grozny, was rerouted to Makhachkala before being diverted to Aktau. According to reports, the crew requested an emergency landing after circling over Aktau Airport. The exact cause of the crash remains unclear, but aviation authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Weather conditions and potential technical issues are being considered as contributing factors.

Developing story, Aviation24.be will post an update once available.

