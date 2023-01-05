Belgium follows EU advice: from Saturday compulsory Covid-19 test for travellers coming from China

Yesterday evening (4 January), the EU Member States agreed on a coordinated precautionary approach in the light of COVID-19 developments in China: the Member States of the European Union are “strongly encouraged” to require travellers coming from China to present a negative Covid test dating less than 48 hours before their departure.

During the meeting, the Europeans also agreed on other recommendations, which each state is encouraged to implement: wearing a mask is made compulsory for travellers coming from China, random tests on arrival or control of wastewater of planes flying from China.

Belgium to apply EU recommendations from Saturday

Belgium will require travellers on direct flights from China to Belgium to present a negative corona test before departure, as indicated by Minister of Health Frank Vandenbroucke. Belgium thus responds to the European Union’s request, but initially only for direct flights. This is where the risk of transmission of infections is highest.

A royal decree is being prepared and could normally be published on Saturday. The scaling up of measures remains possible. Saturday is also the first time that wastewater from a flight from China will be collected separately for coronavirus research.