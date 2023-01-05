Passenger dies during KLM flight KL714 from Paramaribo to Amsterdam

A passenger on a KLM aircraft that departed from Paramaribo, Suriname, to Amsterdam, The Netherlands, died midway through the flight. The deceased was identified as psychiatrist Rudi Dwarkasing. He reportedly suffered a heart attack during the flight.

Flight KL714, operated by Boeing 777-300ER registered PH-BVP, departed Paramaribo International Airport at 17:15 local time (UTC-3) on Tuesday, half an hour late. It diverted about eight hours later to Shannon, Ireland, at 04:22 (UTC).

“The passenger became seriously ill on board and unfortunately died afterwards,” a KLM spokesperson said. His body was removed from the Boeing 777-300ER in Ireland and was transported to a mortuary.

The aircraft departed Shannon at 06:30 and landed in Amsterdam at 08:09 (UTC+1), about 2 hours and 40 minutes behind scheduled.