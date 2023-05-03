US to end Covid-19 vaccine rule for international visitors

The United States will end COVID-19 vaccination requirements for international travellers and federal workers on May 11, coinciding with the end of the coronavirus public health emergency.

The Biden administration dropped its requirement that people arriving in the U.S. by air must test negative for COVID-19 last June but kept Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination requirements for most foreign travellers.

The Homeland Security Department will also no longer require non-U.S. travellers entering the United States via land ports of entry and ferries to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 12.

The Biden administration’s rules imposed in September 2021 requiring about 3.5 million federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated or face firing or disciplinary action have not been enforced for over a year after a series of court rulings.