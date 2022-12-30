Miraculous emergency landing of a small sports plane in the Dolomites

A 22-year-old pilot made an emergency landing at an altitude of 2,100 metres in the middle of the Italian Dolomites. Neither she nor her two passengers (her brother and his girlfriend) suffered serious injuries.

22-year-old pilot Silvia de Bon says she was flying the Piper PA-28-181 Archer II registered I-PIDR over a peak when her engine suddenly stalled. The aircraft had taken off from Trento-Mattarello airport and was heading to B-its base in Belluno airport (BLX). The pilot straightened the stick to line up with the mountain slope and land the aircraft on the snow near Cima Cece along the Lagorai mountain chain. She explains that she lost consciousness on landing and had to be kept under observation at the hospital overnight.

The landing place was near a refuge. The two passengers who were still conscious were able to call for help. All three were transported by helicopter to Santa Chiara Hospital.

Despite her fear, the young woman pilot explained that she did not want to give up her passion for flying. She already holds an Italian and American licence and wants to start a career as an airline pilot.

