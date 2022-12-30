Finnair to Doha from three Nordic capitals, while Qatar Airways reduces own traffic to the Nordics

Stockholm and Copenhagen and now also Helsinki: Finnair now flies daily from all three airports to Doha. At the same time, Qatar Airways has reduced its own traffic to the Nordics.

It was just after the summer that Finnair presented the new collaboration with Qatar Airways, which means that the Finnish airline will take over responsibility for part of the traffic between the Nordic countries and Doha.

Concretely, this means that Finnair now flies daily its own direct flights from Helsinki, Copenhagen and Stockholm to Doha, with Airbus A330-300 aircraft. In addition, the codeshare cooperation between Finnair and Qatar Airways is being expanded to give Nordic passengers access to Qatar’s network from Doha to Asia, Australia and Africa.

At the same time, Qatar has cut back on its own traffic between Doha and the three airports. Previously, Qatar flew up to twice daily departures to both Stockholm and Copenhagen, but this is now reduced to three and five departures a week, respectively, with Boeing 787-9 aircraft. Together, however, Finnair and Qatar fly basically the same number of departures to Doha as before. In Helsinki, it is now only Finnair on the route to Doha.

In Oslo, however, Qatar Airways still has the daily departures to Doha and there are no plans for Finnair to take up that route as well.

Source: Flygtorget, Flightradar24