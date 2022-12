Flights to and from Keflavik Airport and regional airports in Iceland might be affected by extreme weather conditions from the morning of Saturday, December 31st till Sunday, January 1st 2023.

Weather forecasts predict heavy winds and snow. Passengers are advised to check for flight times at the Keflavik Airport website, the airlines’ websites, and road conditions and weather at the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration website and the Icelandic Met Office´s website.

Source: Isavia