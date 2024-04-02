Helicopter crashes into mountain in Switzerland: three dead, but also three survivors

Three people died in a helicopter accident in the Swiss Alps on Tuesday, 2 April. Three other occupants were injured.

The helicopter crashed into the northern mountainside of the Petit Combin mountain in the canton of Valais, in southwestern Switzerland. The helicopter was transporting a mountain guide and some heli-skiers to a high mountain location but crashed at the landing site.

When the helicopter reached the top of the 3,668-meter-high mountain, something went wrong. The aircraft slid down the slope, the police reported. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

The helicopter was carrying the pilot, a mountain guide, and his four clients. Two of the injured were quickly treated on the mountain before being taken to the hospital in Sion. A third person was also rescued. The other three occupants of the aircraft were found dead, according to the police.

