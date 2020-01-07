Ballistic missiles launched from Iran at several U.S. military facilities inside Iraq

Several media outlets are reporting that more than a dozen ballistic missiles have been fired from inside Iran at multiple U.S. military facilities inside Iraq.

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC that multiple U.S. military facilities in Iraq including Erbil in northern Iraq and Ain Al Assad Air Base in western Iraq were targeted. Currently, there is no information on casualties.

The attack came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to join forces to “respond” to an American drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in Baghdad last week.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed responsibility for the missile attacks, according to Iranian state TV.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham said officials were “aware of the reports of attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq and that the President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.

Unconfirmed footage showing rockets launched

🎥 «انتقام سخت» آغاز شد/ حملات سنگین موشکی سپاه به پایگاه آمریکایی عین‌الاسد pic.twitter.com/sbw0cwGH6B — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) January 7, 2020