Announcement of the Belgian Air Force Days 2023, Kleine-Brogel on September 8, 9 and 10

From September 8 to 10, 2023, Defense will once again be organizing an international air show, the Belgian Air Force Days https://belgianairforcedays.be/nl/at Kleine-Brogel air base. Preceded by a Spotters event on September 8, young and old alike can come and admire a panoply of military and civilian aircraft from several European countries over the weekend of September 9 and 10. The last major airshow organized by Defence was in 2018, five years ago! The BAF Days 2021 scheduled for the Florennes air base were cancelled at the last minute due to the COVID crisis.

In addition to a large number of aircraft on the ground, military and civilian aircraft can also be admired in the sky throughout the day. The Belgian Air Force https://www.mil.be/fr/a-propos-de-la-defense/composante-air/ is of course widely represented with its own demonstration teams, such as the A-109 Razzle Blades Demo helicopter or the NH-90 Caiman for a rescue and winching demonstration. But the spearhead of these demonstrations will obviously be the F-16 presented by Captain Steven de Vriese “Vrieske” the only non-American pilot to have more than 5000 flight hours on this aircraft.

Our partner countries have also sent their ambassadors to demonstrate the precision of airborne military flight, including the Swiss F/A 18C, a Greek F-16, a Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon and the Patrouille de France. Vintage aircraft will also be on show, with a famous World War II Spitfire fighter and the impressive Saab J36 Draken and J37 Viggen from Sweden’s Historical Fighter.

One presentation that is likely to leave a lasting impression on the public will be that of Major Kristin “Beo” Wolfe of the US Aur Force and her F-35A. The first examples of this latest-generation fighter planned for Belgium will roll off the assembly line in 2024.

A wide range of entertainment is also offered on the ground by interactive stands, such as VR and F-35 flight simulation. Young and old can take their place in the cockpit of an F-35, an F-16 or an A-109BA. You can test night vision systems in the dark, or climb into an army vehicle.

For those interested in defense, this is the perfect opportunity to see what suits them best. The Next generation Air Component needs young, passionate talent. Information on tickets, flight crews, activities and other practical information is available on the website www.belgianairforcedays.be .