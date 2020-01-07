The American aircraft manufacturer completely reversed its opinion on the 737 MAX pilot training. Previously, Boeing said that pilots would not need full-flight simulator training before flying the aircraft type.

Boeing now recommends 737 MAX simulator training in addition to computer based training for all MAX pilots prior to return to service of the 737 MAX. The aircraft type has already been grounded since 300 days.

“This recommendation takes into account our unstinting commitment to the safe return of service as well as changes to the airplane and test results. Final determination will be established by the regulators,” Boeing said.

“Safety is Boeing’s top priority,” said interim Boeing CEO Greg Smith. “Public, customer and stakeholder confidence in the 737 MAX is critically important to us and with that focus Boeing has decided to recommend MAX simulator training combined with computer-based training for all pilots prior to returning the MAX safely to service.”

“The prospect of simulator training adds another big logistics hurdle for the return of Boeing’s 737 MAX. There are only 34 MAX simulators in the world, six in the U.S.” Seattle Times aerospace reporter Dominic Gates tweeted.