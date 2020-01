On 8 January, an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran. The plane is a 3,5 years old Boeing 737-800 with registration UR-PSR.

All passengers on board flight PS752 died, according Iran’s state television. Iran’s semi-official news agency ISNA reported the crash was due to to technical difficulties.

This is a developing story and will be updated.