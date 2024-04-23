Douglas DC-4 aircraft crashes in Fairbanks, Alaska

Douglas DC-4 (C-54C) Skymaster of the USAF. Cargo and passenger transport. A special C-54C, nicknamed the “Sacred Cow” by the White House press corps, became the first presidential aircraft, ordered for Franklin D. Roosevelt.

A Douglas DC-4 aeroplane registered N3054V carrying two individuals crashed in Fairbanks, Alaska, according to authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the Douglas C-54, a model of the DC-4, went down southwest of Fairbanks International Airport around 10:00 local time. The crash occurred in the vicinity of the Tanana River, prompting a response from multiple agencies and a plea for the public to avoid the area.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, and investigations by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are underway. Fairbanks International Airport is cooperating with law enforcement regarding the incident.

The Douglas DC-4, initially developed as a military aircraft in the late 1930s, has the capacity to carry several dozen passengers.

