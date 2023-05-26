(Agenda) You’re invited ! Open Doors Melsbroek Airbase May 27th-28th

You are cordially invited to attend the Melsbroek Airbase

Open Doors on Weekend of May 27th and 28th

Author: Martin Gillet

The Chief of Staff, Colonel Bruno Beeckmans, and his teams are cordially inviting you to the Open Doors to be held this weekend. In collaboration with DAFA, will open the doors of Melsbroek Air Force Base to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Wing as well as the 30th anniversary of DAFA.

ATTENTION: THERE WILL BE A CHECK OF ID CARDS AT THE ENTRANCE !

Tickets : https://shop.ticket.monster/event/open-door-1pafo5

What to expect ? Planned Programme is as following :

08u00 – Doors open

11u00 – Demo A400M Atlas (Air assault landing with Special Forces)

12u00 – Demo Federal Police Heli (Fast rope / Dog intervention / DSU / Fire bucket)

14u00 – Demo Federal Police Heli (Fast rope / Dog intervention / DSU / Fire bucket)

15u00 – Demo A400M Atlas (Air assault landing with Special Forces)

16u00 – Demo Federal Police Heli (Fast rope / Dog intervention / DSU / Fire bucket)

08u00 – 18u00 – Static aircraft

– A400M Flight simulator

– A400M Maintenance complex

– History Expo

– Climbing tower

– Bouncy castle

– Speleobox

– Geocaching

– Obstacle course

– Food corner

18u00 – Doors closed

Here is a glimpse at the past event… a time capsule back in 2013 : Open Doors 2013.