(Agenda) You’re invited ! Open Doors Melsbroek Airbase May 27th-28th

You are cordially invited to attend the Melsbroek Airbase
Open Doors on Weekend of May 27th and 28th
Author: Martin Gillet
The Chief of Staff, Colonel Bruno Beeckmans, and his teams are cordially inviting you to the Open Doors to be held this weekend. In collaboration with DAFA, will open the doors of Melsbroek Air Force Base to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Wing as well as the 30th anniversary of DAFA.
ATTENTION: THERE WILL BE A CHECK OF ID CARDS AT THE ENTRANCE !
Tickets : https://shop.ticket.monster/event/open-door-1pafo5
What to expect ? Planned Programme is as following :
08u00 – Doors open
11u00 – Demo A400M Atlas (Air assault landing with Special Forces)
12u00 – Demo Federal Police Heli (Fast rope / Dog intervention / DSU / Fire bucket)
14u00 – Demo Federal Police Heli (Fast rope / Dog intervention / DSU / Fire bucket)
15u00 – Demo A400M Atlas (Air assault landing with Special Forces)
16u00 – Demo Federal Police Heli (Fast rope / Dog intervention / DSU / Fire bucket)
08u00 – 18u00 – Static aircraft
- – A400M Flight simulator
- – A400M Maintenance complex
- – History Expo
- – Climbing tower
- – Bouncy castle
- – Speleobox
- – Geocaching
- – Obstacle course
- – Food corner
18u00 – Doors closed
Here is a glimpse at the past event… a time capsule back in 2013 : Open Doors 2013.