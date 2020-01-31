Embraer and SkyWest sign firm order for 20 E175 jets to be deployed in the American Airlines network

Embraer and SkyWest, Inc. signed a firm order for 20 E175 jets in a 76-seat configuration. The order has a value of USD 972 million, based on 2019 list prices, and is already included in Embraer’s 2019 fourth-quarter backlog. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2020.

“Embraer and SkyWest enjoy a partnership marked by a longstanding history of service to the mainline carriers, and we relish the opportunity to break new ground,” said Charlie Hillis, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, North America, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

“Today, we are excited to announce that these 20 new aircraft will be the first E-Jets operated by SkyWest within the American Airlines network.”

“We’re pleased to continue advancing our position in the industry with this latest order of new Embraer aircraft,” said Chip Childs, President and Chief Executive Officer of SkyWest, Inc. “We appreciate the long-standing partnership with Embraer and look forward to operating this outstanding aircraft for all four of our mainline partners.”

Embraer’s relationship with SkyWest dates back to 1986, when SkyWest began operating the EMB 120 Brasilia turboprop. With this additional order for the E175, SkyWest has purchased more than 180 aircraft of this model since 2013 alone.